Tri-City Airport gets grant

PARSONS, Ks. — The Tri-City Airport will get some improvements thanks to a $225,000 grant from KDOT.

The grant is for two 10,000 gallon fuel tanks that will replace outdated tanks that currently do not meet safety standards.

One tank will be for jet fuel and the other will hold 100 low-lead gasoline, commonly used aviation fuel.

The project will also include a credit card reader for the fuel tanks so that pilots can pay for their fuel outside, making it easier for them to stop, fuel up, and continue to their destination.

Jim Zaleski, Economic Development Director, City of Parsons, said, “Anytime you can have anything open 24/7, it benefits the area. This is something, a major step of opening an airport 24/7. If we’re moving traffic, either people to and from businesses, or for moving cargo, they can fuel up, be on their way, better business.”

The KDOT funding will allow the airport to complete the project in two years.

We’re also learning that at tonight’s city commission meeting they’re announcing a $900,000 grant for a taxiway at the airport.