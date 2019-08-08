Tree on House; Multiple Lightning Strikes causing Widespread Outages; Power Lines Down

Thousands without power as emergency crews work all evening and into the night

(JOPLIN NEWS FIRST) — Central Ave in the East Town neighborhood large tree fell onto a home, penetrating the roof. It also smashed a car in the driveway.

No one was injured, the Red Cross responded to assist the family. The real work will come tomorrow when the family will work to remove it.

Joplin Fire Department also responded to check on the stability of the structure.

OTHER NOTABLES

Active lines down between East 7th and Prosperity Road to Newman Road. CLICK to see images in previous story.

Near 4th and Brownell, tree and lines in the alley.

Duenweg on Patterson Ave a home reports being struck.

Jaccard in Joplin reporting no no flames but house they believe was struck.

Manitou tree limbs down and sparking lines.

At one point during the evening 3,600 were without power according to Liberty Utilities website.

