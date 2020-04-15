Tree limb drop off reopens to public on April 18 in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin officials have announced the re-opening of the tree limb and brush drop-off site starting on Saturday, April 18th, 2020. The drop-off site is located at 1702 North Schifferdecker Avenue, six tenths of a mile north of Belle Center Road on the west side of Schifferdecker.

The drop-off location will open at 8:00 A.M. through 2:00 P.M. on April 18th.

This free drop-off service is for Joplin residents only and has no load limits. Leaves, grass clippings, trash, etc. will NOT be accepted. Commercial contractors will not be allowed to drop off tree limbs.

“In review of City services, this is an area that we can open and maintain social distancing,” said Lynden Lawson, Assistant Director of Public Works Operations. “It is set up as a self-serve, so there is no need for personal contact.”

Lawson also noted that due to the Stay-At-Home Order, which has now been extended through April 24th, the City’s residential trash service provider Republic Services is not picking up any additional trash or yard waste other than what is in the blue polycart. Republic’s Transfer Station on Old Route 66 in Galena, Kansas is also closed during this time.

“This site provides a good solution for residents needing to dispose of their branches and limbs. Families have been working in their yards and now are ready to get rid of those collected in past few weeks.”

This program is open the third Saturday of the month through October 2020, unless there is a weather event that warrants another date being set.

For more information, call the Public Works Center at 417-624-0820 ext. 1-564 or the Recycling Division, 417-624-0820 ext. 1-501.