Tree lighting ceremony soon to happen in Park Central Square

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — The Springfield mayor’s tree lighting ceremony is set for this Saturday, Nov. 23.

And today, the Christmas tree arrived at Park Central Square!

Leading up to the tree lighting ceremony on Saturday there will be performances by local artists, hot chocolate, carriage rides, and ice skating.

Finally, the tree will be lit at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

After that the ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ storytime with Mayor Mcclure, fire chief David Pennington, and police chief Paul Williams.

Every child that comes to storytime will go home with a free book.

