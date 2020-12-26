Trash pickup schedule shifts due to holiday

JOPLIN, Mo. — Trash that was scheduled to be picked up Friday will be picked up Saturday morning, so don’t forget to set those trash cans out. And the recycling center will have three collection sites for live Christmas trees that will start December 26th and continue through the end of January.

They are located at Humphrey Park, McIndoe Park and at the Public Works Center on 2nd Street. People are welcome to puck up the discarded trees at these locations to use for establishing a fish habitat, trees that remain will be processed for chipping.

If you are discarding other holiday items, the Joplin Recycling Center accepts gift wrapping paper boxes, bottles, cans, greeting cards, cooking oil, and packaging materials.

The Center is located at 1310 West A Street and is open on Tuesday and Thursday from 12 noon to 6 p.m., and Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 417-624-0820, ext. 501.