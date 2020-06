JOPLIN, Mo. — Trash at the WCA facility off Seventh Street catches fire this evening–smoke could be seen miles away.

Around 8:15 firefighters from Joplin and neighboring communities were called.

Thick billowing smoke was funneling out of the warehouse.

Dozens of firefighters worked to get the fire under control.

No word yet on what started the fire.

Firefighters will be in the area tonight investigating.