Transportation will be on the agenda when legislature meets in Topeka

Transportation will be a major topic of discussion when legislators return to Topeka next week.

Kansas state representative Rich Proehl says there were more than seven billion dollars of transportation project requests made during the legislature’s transportation tour this past summer. Proehl served on that committee, and says along with Highway 69 expansion, several other projects in Southeast Kansas were discussed.

“They’re all over the state, and, you know, that’s why we met in every KDOT district in the state, we met at least once in each district, and the local folks came out and they told us their issues, and they have issues in other parts of the state just as significant as we do on 69,” says St. Rep. Rich Proehl.

Proehl says he believes the legislature will be working on way to fund a long-term transportation plan this coming session. Once the money is budgeted, it will be up to K-DOT to decide the order they will work on projects around the state.