Transportation study the focus of Joplin City Council special meeting

JOPLIN, Mo. — Getting around town is the focus tonight for a special meeting of the Joplin City Council.

The group will hear the results of a transit master plan analysis.

The study looks at how the city MAPS buses are used as well as the OATS transportation system. And it makes suggestions about how to improve existing services as well as potentially adding on to the systems.

Nick Edwards, Joplin City Mgr., said, “This is an important conversation to have because this is a study that looks forward into the future. And it’s a way for the city to anticipate need based on data.”

The study includes short term recommendations like adding the Ozark Center as a stop on the green route.

Medium term possibilities include spending more than two million dollars to build a new transfer facility and buses.

It could also add stops at Home Depot and Rangeline Road, at the Hope Springs Facility, the Royal Heights neighborhood, and certain medical facilities.

Long term ideas include expanding the regular routes to the Joplin Industrial Park, Duenweg, and Webb City.

The council will meet tonight at six at City Hall.