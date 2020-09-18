Transportation service provides convenience to Parsons residents

PARSONS, Ks. — A new transportation service is hoping to bring some convienence to Parsons residents. Parsons’ Transportation Express is like Parsons’ personal uber.

Owner William Cruse says with a large population of elderly residents, limited public transportation, and students at the community college looking to commute to other areas, he saw a need for this service in Parsons.

PTE currently has two vehicles to haul passengers anywhere they want to go. Even though Thursday is his first day in business, William says he’s already receiving calls from potential customers.

William Cruse, Owner, Parsons Transportation Express, said, “I can go to a business and say hey I can deliver your meals if you need it, to the bars, restaurants, any type of business like that. I can take people to their physical therapy appointments, doctor appointments, just basically wherever they need to go.”

PTE operates Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. After hours service is also available by request.

PTE is now open for business so call 620-423-5147 to set up your service today!

Website coming soon!

Regular Hours:

Monday-Sunday: 7a – 12p

After Hours:

Sunday – Wednesday 9p – 12a

Thursday – Saturday 9p – 2a