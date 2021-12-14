Transitional home for expectant mothers opens

JOPLIN, Mo. — A nonprofit that gives young homeless women a safe place to stay is unveiling its newest addition.

LovinGrace held a ribbon cutting and tour this afternoon for its second transitional home called Doris House.

It’s a maternity home that has accommodations for seven young expectant mothers and their babies.

The facility has been in the works for three years and helps women ages 17 to 24.

“We have chores here and so that really helps with life skills. and then having all these friends here. We become friends and we’re like a family. They’ve helped me get a job,” Brooklyn Hollis, Doris House Resident.

“We’re hoping that they have a home to go to a stable home. That they have healthy boundaries. And the sense of community and people that are out there to help them and the tools they need to succeed,” said Melissa Thomas, LovinGrace Executive Director.

LovinGrace also offers parenting classes and helps women get their GED.