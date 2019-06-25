Transgender people living in Kansas can now change birth certificates to reflect gender identify

KANSAS— Transgender people in Kansas can now change their birth certificates to match the gender they identify with.

A legal settlement under Governor Laura Kelly’s administration reverses a policy that former governor Brownback had in place. Before this change, transgender people could change their name, get a new driver’s license and Social Security card, but couldn’t make changes to their birth certificates.

A federal lawsuit was filed by four transgender individuals in 2018 who argued that the state’s policy violated equal protection, due process, and free speech rights. The federal lawsuit ended Friday in their favor.