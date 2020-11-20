Today, Nov. 20, is Transgender Day of Remembrance. The day is observed annually as a time to memorialize those who have been murdered as a result of transphobia and draw attention to the violence transgender individuals endure.

The Day was first observed in 1999, put in motion by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a Black transgender woman who was murdered in Massachusetts the previous year.

President-elect Joe Biden tweeted, acknowledging the Day and claiming his administration will fight for the safety of transgender individuals.

The death toll is up to 37 for transgender and gender non-conforming individuals that were violently killed this year, making it the deadliest year on record, according to the Human Rights Campaign. HRC started tracking this data in 2013, and has now tracked more than 200 deaths.

Yesterday, the Human Rights Campaign released “a distressing report honoring the at least 37 transgender and gender non-conforming people killed in 2020.”

“Although each case is unique in its circumstances, we know this epidemic disproportionately impacts Black transgender women, who comprise 66% of all victims of fatal violence against transgender and gender non-conforming people,” states the report.

To participate in honoring these individuals, join:

Tulsa’s event at 7 p.m., during which they will hold a socially distant candlelight vigil. You can also join via Facebook live.

San Antonio Gender Association’s online event at 7 p.m., featuring speakers and music.

To find more events, visit Facebook’s Transgender Day of Remembrance events.