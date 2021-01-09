Trainings for business and industry are now here in the Four State area

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you are looking to have training for business and industry in the Four State area, Crowder College is here to help.

Crowder’s training and development solutions provides businesses with customized training to help strengthen their workforce and gain a competitive edge.

TDS offers a variety of open enrollment courses for any business or company that requires training.

Training range from leadership and supervisory training, industrial maintenance, quality assurance and continuous improvement, welding, and more.

Paul Denisco Industrial Maintenance Consultant: “I love doing this, I love this kind of uh work I’ve worked for 29 years in this field and I’ve enjoyed it a lot and when this opportunity came up I’ve I decided uh to the teaching would be a good way to do it. So uh I love doing this job I think it’s great.”

For more information about the program you can call 417.680.3202 or email: TDS@Crowder.edu