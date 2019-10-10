Training teaches Joplin community the basics of hands-free CPR

In a hospital setting doctors and nurses use a combination of CPR and artificial breathing to save a patient’s life. But, what happens if you aren’t in an emergency room medical, you aren’t a medical professional, and someone needs CPR?

CPR is short for cardio pulmonary resuscitation. And, students from the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, as well as the public took to the parking lot of Memorial Hall to learn how to perform hands only CPR the correct way.

That clicking noise means they are using the proper amount of force, and in the correct location to keep someone alive until professional help comes.

“I’m a little bit smaller than some of our other students are, so it definitely took a little bit more effort to hear the click to show that you made it as far as you needed to in order to provide the compressions adequately,” explained KCU student Remington Gould.

One thing most people don’t realize is that you are most likely to need to use CPR in your own home.

The vast majority of the time someone needs CPR, they aren’t in a hospital and medical professionals aren’t around. And, you never know who might need it, like an avid runner like Bobby Ballard who had just finished a three mile run when he collapsed.

“That’s the last I remember for 8 days, I’d had a massive heart attack and I happened to have had a nurse, well there were a lot of other people with me, but she gave me CPR and that kept me going long enough until the EMT’s got there,” said Ballard.

And, a very appropriately named song is a great one to think of while you’re performing it.

“The most famous is “Staying Alive” from the Bee Gees, and the reason is because of the rate. We want to go one, two, three, four, one, two, three, four. That is basically the beat to the heart, so we’re trying to stay at one hundred to one hundred twenty beats per minute,” explained Riko Morena with the American Heart Association.