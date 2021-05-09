Trails in Columbus entering the final stages of construction

COLUMBUS, Kan. — The city of Columbus is about to get a little more active. The first trails in Columbus are entering the final phases of construction.

One trail will loop around the soccer fields in Eddington Park before it will connect to even more trails throughout the city.

Once the trail system is completed it’s estimated to be about three miles long.

Officials hope the trails will help with economic development and improve community health.

Dan Walters, Columbus Trails Committee, says, “We got a couple of places where people can walk off road but we’re working on building up the sidewalks and the walking areas, so it’s important that people can get their exercise in here, like i say it’s going to be a good place to get of the road and walk a little bit.”

The walking path is estimated to be completed in two weeks according to Walters.

There are also plans to install benches, restrooms and a concession stand at Eddington Park.