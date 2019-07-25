Trails and Connectivity Work Group in Joplin discusses local trails

JOPLIN, Mo. – Community members ride through Joplin, sparking a discussion about local trails.

The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Trails and Connectivity Work Group held a meeting Wednesday at the KCU Medical School campus.

25 community members biked from the chamber to the campus, with a discussion following that included partners from the Joplin Trails Coalition and Wildcat Glades.

Wednesday night’s discussion is all about getting the community involved in the planning of trails and understanding why the community uses them.

“To see this many people come out and get involved, with my passion with their passion, and seeing us all come together has been really enthusiastic.” Raymond Moore, JACC Trails and Connectivity Co-Chair

If you are a Chamber or Young Professionals Network member and would like to get involved with the trails and connectivity work group, we’ve provided a link to their Facebook page.