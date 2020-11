FOUR STATE AREA — Plans to build a new walking path in Southwest Missouri is getting a boost from the state.

The Missouri State Park System is giving the city of Duquesne more than $96,000.

The funds are earmarked for the creation of the Duquesne Memorial Trail.

the grant is part of a million dollars being spent on the Recreational Trails Program.

A total of eight projects are benefitting, including those in Cassville, Columbia, and St. James.