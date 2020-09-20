Trail behind MSSU is almost finished

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new route connecting Joplin students to shopping and entertainment options is nearly finished.

Construction is wrapping up on a walking trail and bridge that creates a new choice for MSSU walkers to head to the Regal Northstar Movie Theater and Northpark Mall.

The path starts on the south side of the Missouri Southern campus and ends near the theater.

The project has been under discussion for years and just started work a few months ago.

Rob Yust, MSSU V.P., says, “The City of Joplin has been phenomenal to work with and they’re right now smoothing the edges of the trail. The trail itself is for the most part complete.”

The final stages will include lighting and security cameras for the new walking trail.