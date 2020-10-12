Traffic stop turns into high-speed chase in Gentry

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A traffic stop for a minor infraction turned into a high-speed chase in Gentry Sunday, October 12.

Gentry officers first made the traffic stop for a minor infraction Sunday night.

The suspect vehicle, a blue Dodge pickup, came to a stop. During the stop, once the officer got out of his patrol vehicle, the suspect vehicle took off.

Gentry police engaged in a high-speed pursuit that went to the east of town.

During the chase, a Highfill officer also engaged in the pursuit.

While going down a dirt road, the Gentry officer slid off the road causing very minor damage to the Gentry police cruiser, according to Gentry Chief of Police.

No one was injured but the officer was able to get a license plate number and a positive identification of the owner of the vehicle before calling off the chase.

Police are following up with the owner of the truck. The chase is still under investigation.

No dash or body cam video is being released at this time.