Traffic stop leads to two arrests, recovery of stolen truck

An early morning traffic stop led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle, drug paraphernalia, and the apprehension of two suspects.

Just before 2:00 a.m. Wendnesday, a Cherokee County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on 2006 Dodge Truck near Riverton. The truck had been reported as stolen out of Jasper County.

As the vehicle came to a stop, Darrin Scott Bresee, 34, of Joplin, began to flee on foot. Bresee was was quickly apprehended and the deputy discovered a handgun on Bresee at the time of the arrest.

Inside the vehicle, deputies seized suspected meth paraphernalia and also arrested the passenger, Dylan Campbell, 23, of Quapaw.

Darrin Bresee

Dylan Campbell

Bresee was transported to the Cherokee County Jail where he is being held on a $6,500 bond for allegations of Felony Possession of Stolen Property, Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Use of a Weapon, Driving While Suspended, No Insurance, and an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Jasper County.

Campbell was also transported to the Cherokee County Jail. He is being held on allegations of Felony Possession of Stolen Property and Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond has been set at $2,500.

(Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Press Release)