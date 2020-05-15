Traffic Stop Leads to Guns, Drugs, and Stolen Property

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a drug, gun, and stolen property seizure following a traffic stop.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop on E. Molly Rd in rural Nevada, MO on Thursday morning.

During the traffic stop, 29 year-old Dakota Herren was arrested on an active traffic warrant. Upon further investigation during the traffic stop, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, two loaded handguns, and an illegally modified rifle were located in the vehicle.

Further investigation by Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Detectives recovered stolen property at separate location.

Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher said this was a good example of proactive patrol coordinating with investigations resulting in dangerous weapons and drugs being taken off of the streets of Vernon County. “Any time we can recover illegal drugs, guns, and recover stolen property, it’s a good day.”

The stolen property is being returned to the owner.

Thursday afternoon, Courts issued an arrest warrant charging Herren with the following charges:

Felony possession of a Controlled Substance

Felony Unlawful Possession of an Illegal Weapon

Felony Unlawful Use of Weapon, as well as several traffic related charges

Herren is being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond.