Traffic Stop Leads to 2020 Drug Bust

PARSONS, KS. — On Thursday, January 2, at approximately 7:30 pm Sergeant Brice Dickens witnessed a White Chevy S-10 make a traffic infraction in the area of 26th and Appleton. Dickens conducted a traffic stop and smelled Marijuana in the vehicle.

Dickens conducted a search of the vehicle and found more illegal drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle resulting in the arrest of Stacy Oliver and Ashely Kennedy. During the arrest Stacy took off from the officers on foot and was shortly chased down by Officer Keenen Roberts and arrested.

Both Kennedy and Oliver were arrested for the possession of Marijuana, Crack Cocaine and Paraphernalia. The narcotics have been sent to the KBI Crime Lab for further testing and the official weight of the product.

Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks said “this a great way to start of the new year. One more drug bust and two more death dealers off the street to face the criminal courts. As officers take drug dealers off the streets the citizens of Parsons should take the time to observe the courts actions and demand accountability from the criminals that face the judicial system. Having staff dedicated to cleaning up the streets of Parsons is what make this department stand out in comparison to others. I want to give a job well done to all the officers involved in this case.”

Oliver and Kennedy remain jailed until they receive a bond set by the Labette County District Court. This continues to be an on-going investigation and citizens are encouraged to “See It, Hear It, Report It.”