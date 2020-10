MISSOURI — Traffic patterns return to normal on I-44 West of Mount Vernon, this weekend.

Both lanes of traffic in each direction between mile markers 43 and 44 are operating once again.

Construction on the area was a part of the I-44 project bridge rebuild, the program will replace or renovate 19 bridges on the interstate from Sarcoxie to Halltown.

The entire project costs about $36,000,000 and is set to be completed by December 15, 2021.