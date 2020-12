JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A traffic crash has blocked two eastbound lanes of traffic on I-44 east of Joplin.

According to MoDOT, the crash happened shortly before 4:30pm.

It’s at mile marker 12, just east of the 249 Exit.

Vehicles can pass, but are merging to the south to pass the scene.

Drivers should expect delays over the next hour and a half.