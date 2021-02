MISSOURI — Missouri saw an increase in traffic fatalities in 2020 – a first for the state in 3-years.

989 lives were lost – an increase of 12% from 2019. According to Missouri Highway Patrol – key factors were speeding and drivers not wearing seatbelts.

There was a 50% increase in drivers going more than 26 miles per hour over the posted limit – and 67% of drivers who perished in a crash, weren’t wearing a seatbelt.