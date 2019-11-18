TRAFFIC ALERT: West leg of Richard Joseph Blvd. CLOSED

JOPLIN, Mo. — Starting Monday, Novemeber 18th, 2019, the west leg of Richard Joseph Boulevard will be closed due to work on the 44th St. widening project.

Access to businesses along this roadway will still be available on the east entrance of Richard Joseph Blvd.

The project is expected to take approximately one week, as crews set a large drain pipe across the Boulevard.

44th St. will remain open during this project.

The design is for a five-lane road, with a sidewalk and shared use path, as well as a roundabout at the intersection of 44th and Connecticut Ave.

The project was funded through the 3/8 cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax approved by voters in 2014.

For more information, call 417-624-0820, ext. 530.