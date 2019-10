On Monday morning, October 29, 2019, at approximately 2:30 AM, the Pittsburg police were dispatched to the Snak-Atak convenience store, located at 1101 E. 4th St., in Pittsburg, in reference to a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred there.

The store clerk reported being held up at gunpoint by an unidentified male suspect who was brandishing a handgun. The suspect took an undetermined amount of cash during the robbery and then fled on foot. The clerk was uninjured during the robbery.