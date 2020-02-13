TRAFFIC ALERT: Stormwater Work Shifts to West Side of Illinois Ave

JOPLIN, Mo. — As the stormwater construction near 7th Street and Illinois Avenue continues, work will soon begin on the west side of Illinois Avenue, creating a lane shift for southbound drivers. Upon completion of this project, the stormwater capacity that includes both Joplin Creek and Iowa Branch will be expanded and help to prevent future flooding in the area.

Currently, workers are finishing the installation of inlets and sidewalks on the east side of the Illinois Avenue. Upon its completion, the project will move to the west side for inlet installation. During this time, the single southbound lane will shift to the northbound traffic’s left turn lane. Northbound drivers turning west/left will share the through lane with northbound drivers. These lane shifts are estimated to occur for one week, weather permitting.

After both east and west sides of Illinois Avenue have inlets installed, Illinois Avenue will be closed to all through traffic in order to lay the pipe and connect the inlets. This road closure could take two weeks with good weather conditions. The City will send out notifications prior to the road closure, expected to happen in late February, weather permitting.

Businesses in these areas will remain open and accessible during normal operation hours during these projects. Drivers may want to choose alternative routes due to possible delays.

Branco Enterprises is the contractor working for the project. Work is funded through the Parks and Stormwater Sales Tax, which voters renewed in 2011.

For questions, please contact Public Works at 417-624-0820, ext. 530.