TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Fountain Rd in Webb City to close Thursday, reopen Friday

WEBB CITY, Mo. - Drivers who frequent Fountain Road in Webb City will need to be aware of a road closure beginning Thursday.

Fountain Road, between Prairie Flower and Lakeview, will close June 13th at 8am. It will not reopen until the late afternoon hours of Friday, June 14th.

According to Webb City Emergency Management, the Street Department will be installing a new drainage pipe.