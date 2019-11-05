TRAFFIC ALERT: S.W. 10th Lane & West Central Road in Lamar will be CLOSED

LAMAR, MO – SW 10th Lane and West Central Road in Lamar, Missouri will be closed beginning the week of November 11th, 2019. The two county roads are closed due to new pavement.

Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays.

Contractor crews will close the roads for up to 20 days to prepare detour routes during the closing of Route 160.

Once the roads re-open to traffic, Route 160 will be closed to allow crews to remove the old bridge and begin construction on a new structure over the Burlington Northern-Santa Fe (BNSF) railroad tracks in Lamar .

Route 160 could remain closed until May 1, 2020, at the latest.