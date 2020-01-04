TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Highway 28 over Pensacola Dam will be temporarily CLOSED

LANGLEY, Ok. — On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M., portions of Highway 28 that crosses over Pensacola Dam will be closed.

The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) announced that portions of Highway 28 will be closed in order to complete an evaluation of the emergency gate operating system.

“We understand this closing might present an inconvenience for those who routinely travel across the dam,” said GRDA Vice President of Corporate Communications Justin Alberty. “However, a full closing of the roadway is necessary to allow the work to proceed as quickly, and safely, as possible.”

There will be signage in place to help direct traffic through the detours.

Information will also be available at grda.com and on GRDA’s social media channels.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation during this time, so that the work can progress smoothly and quickly,” said Alberty.

An informational flyer, including a map for alternate routes, is shown below.