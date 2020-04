JOPLIN, Mo. — Northbound traffic on Main Street in Joplin is closed due to an afternoon car crash.

Multiple emergency personnel have responded to a vehicle rollover crash just north of the 15th and Main intersection.

At least one occupant is trapped inside the vehicle. It is unclear how many people were inside the car.

Southbound traffic is allowed through, but it backed up.

This is a breaking news story and we’ll give updates as soon as they’re available.