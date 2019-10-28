TRAFFIC ALERT: Lawrence County Route M Bridge CLOSED

by: Bo Fogal

Posted: / Updated:

Over Turnback Creek Near Halltown

On Tuesday, October 29, For Bridge Deck Repairs

What: Lawrence County Route M Bridge CLOSED between County Road 1187 and County Road 2022/2025 intersection north of Missouri Route 96 near Halltown

When: 7:00 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 29

Details: MoDOT crews repairing bridge deck (driving surface)

Traffic Impacts:

  • Route M CLOSED only where crews are set up working
  • Drivers will be able to get to driveways and entrances on either side of the work zone, but will not be able to travel through the work zone
  • Drivers urged to find alternate routes. No signed detours are planned.
  • Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

