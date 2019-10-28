TRAFFIC ALERT: Lawrence County Route M Bridge CLOSED

Cotti Foods is excited to announce the grand opening of Wendy’s in Joplin, MO. Charlie Brown is the restaurant manager of the sixty-seat facility. To celebrate the event, the first 200 customers will receive a free small frosty!

The Maiden Lane restaurant is Cotti Foods’ fifth Wendy’s in Missouri and their second location in Joplin. The newly remodeled location will include a new modern layout, Wi-Fi, Coca-Cola Freestyle with over one hundred flavor combinations.