TRAFFIC ALERT: Lawrence County Route M Bridge CLOSED

Over Turnback Creek Near Halltown
On Tuesday, October 29, For Bridge Deck Repairs
What: Lawrence County Route M Bridge CLOSED between County Road 1187 and County Road 2022/2025 intersection north of Missouri Route 96 near Halltown
When: 7:00 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 29
Details: MoDOT crews repairing bridge deck (driving surface)
Traffic Impacts:
- Route M CLOSED only where crews are set up working
- Drivers will be able to get to driveways and entrances on either side of the work zone, but will not be able to travel through the work zone
- Drivers urged to find alternate routes. No signed detours are planned.
- Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts