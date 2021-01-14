TRAFFIC ALERT: K-39 Bridge Near Chanute Closed to Traffic

CHANUTE, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — Representatives with the Kansas Department of Transportation are asking drivers to avoid a bridge on K39 between US-169 west of Chanute near US-75. The bridge sits over private property on Ash Grove. KDOT officials tell us a pillar is busted, making the bridge unsafe. They say a big truck hit the structure, busting the pillar. KDOT crews are on scene at this hour and are diverting traffic. Officials say they’re unsure how long the bridge will be closed, but say it is not safe to drive on at all. They plan to meet Friday morning to discuss the future of the bridge.