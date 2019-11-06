TRAFFIC ALERT: Joplin 32nd St. to northbound I-49 will be CLOSED

JOPLIN, Mo. (KODE/KSNF) — Jasper County Route FF (32nd Street) to northbound I-49 in Joplin will be CLOSED for pavement repair.

The ramp will be closed around the clock from 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 to 4 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Crews will be replacing the deteriorating concrete pavement. Work requires time for concrete to harden properly before traffic can use the new pavement.

The ramp will be closed where crews are working. There will be no signed detours. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes. Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the ramp closing.

Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.