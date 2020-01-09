TRAFFIC ALERT: I-44 at Route 174 outer roads near Mt. Vernon will be CLOSED

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Starting on Monday, January 13th, 2020 at 7:00 A.M. Interstate 44 north outer road at Route 174 near Mount Vernon will be closed.

Roads will be closed for around the clock pavement repairs.

Drivers will be able to get to driveways and entrances on either side of the work zone, but will not be able to travel through the work zone.

Drivers urged to find alternate routes and there will be no signed detours.

Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule.

Construction should be completed by 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020, if weather and schedule cooperates.