NEOSHO, Mo. (KODE/KSNF) — Beginning at 7 AM on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019, Missouri Route 86 (Hamilton Street) between Main Street and Hickory Street in Neosho will be closed.

Contractor crews will be repairing the sanitary sewer underneath Hamilton Street.

Drivers are urged to find alternative routes and there will be no signed detours.

Construction should end at 7 PM on Friday, December 6th, 2019, if weather and scheduling cooperates.