GREENE COUNTY, MO — Greene County Route MM at the railroad crossing north of Route 60 in Republic will be closed due to repairs.

The route will be closed from 7 A.M. Monday, November 4, until 6 P.M. Tuesday, November 5th.

Drivers can reach entrances and driveways on either side of the closing, but will NOT be able to cross the tracks.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes around the closing.

(Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule)