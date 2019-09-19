TRAFFIC ALERT: Fir Road to be completely shut down affecting Briarbrook entrance

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Joplin Special Road District has decided to completely close down Fir Road from Harp’s west to Peace Church Road, Tuesday, September 24th.

Traffic will not be re-routed through neighborhoods.

Local traffic only will be allowed through and all Briarbrook residents will need to exit west of Briarbrook and travel towards Peace Church Road.

North Lone Elm Ave will be closed at Fountain Road and will be detoured to Peace Church Road or North Main Street.

The Road District will make repairs to the intersection of N. Lone Elm and Fir Rd.

The closure will last from 8 am – 5 pm Tuesday and could be closed again Wednesday, September 25th, if needed.

Drivers, except for local traffic, are encouraged to avoid the area.