TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect Delays on Range Line Rd. for the next few days

Where: Range Line Road (Business Loop 49) between 46th Street and River Road in Joplin south of I-44
When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, October 30-November 2
What: Lane closings on Range Line Road (Business Loop 49) to allow contractor crews to do paving work
Traffic Impacts:
- Drivers should watch for flaggers and pilot cars directing traffic through the work zone
- Drivers should wait for the pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zone or entering the work zone from a side road
- Expect delays where crews are working
- Drivers should find alternate routes
Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.