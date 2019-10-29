TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect Delays on Range Line Rd. for the next few days

by: Bo Fogal

Where: Range Line Road (Business Loop 49) between 46th Street and River Road in Joplin south of I-44

When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, October 30-November 2

What: Lane closings on Range Line Road (Business Loop 49) to allow contractor crews to do paving work

Traffic Impacts:

  • Drivers should watch for flaggers and pilot cars directing traffic through the work zone
  • Drivers should wait for the pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zone or entering the work zone from a side road
  • Expect delays where crews are working
  • Drivers should find alternate routes

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule. 

