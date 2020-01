LAMAR, Mo. — Starting at 8:30 A.M. on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020, crews will begin work on 30th road-to-northbound I-49 on ramp (Exit 74) south of Lamar.

Construction will end at 8:30 A.M., Wednesday, January 8th.

There will be no signed detours so crews urge drivers to find alternative routes.

Signs and message boards will alert drives to the ramp closing.