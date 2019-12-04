TRAFFIC ALERT: E 26th St. between Main St. and Virginia Ave. in Joplin will be closed

JOPLIN, Mo. (KODE/KSNF) — Starting Thursday, December 5th through December 6th, 2019, East 26th Street, between Main Street and Virginia Avenue, will be closed.

East 26th Street will be closed due to repair work to the roadway.

This work will not affect traffic along Main Street or Virginia Avenue.

Travelers along East 26th Street will need to seek alternate routes.

Access to businesses in the area will be available.

Weather permitting, E 26th Street should be reopened Saturday, December 7th, 2019.

Motorists may want to avoid the area during this time if possible.

We appreciate everyone’s patience during this repair work.