TRAFFIC ALERT: Drivers to face detours during bridge construction

Northbound Route 249 Bridge at 17th Street in Joplin will be closed for road improvements.

The closure will begin on July 22nd as crews improve approach to the bridge to provide a smoother transition.

Drivers will be directed to Zora Street east to Prosperity Avenue and north to Jasper County Route HH.

The work is part of a larger project to improve the approaches to several bridges on Route 249 between Missouri Route 171 and 20th Street in Joplin.

The closure could last up to four weeks depending on weather.