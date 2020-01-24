Traffic Alert: Construction to impact three roads in Neosho on Friday

NEOSHO, Mo. — The following streets will be closed in Neosho on Friday, January 24, 2020 between the hours of 7:30 a.m and 5:30 p.m. while natural gas lines are replaced.







South Ripley Street between West Harmony Street & West Hickory Street will be closed for a portion of the day.

South Valley Street between West Harmony Street & West Hickory Street will be under Flag Controlled Traffic.

South Lincoln Street between West Hill Street & West Hickory Street will be closed to thru traffic.

The scope of work is to perform ongoing natural gas line replacement and subsequent post-installation repair to street, curbing, and drives.