TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge repair over Robinson Creek east of Nevada

NEVADA, Mo. — MoDOT has announced crews will begin working on bridge repair on U.S. Route 54 east of Nevada in Vernon County.

Construction will begin Monday, May 18th starting at 7:00 A.M. through 3:30 P.M. Construction is expected to last for up to three weeks.

MoDOT crews are repairing the steel supports under the bridge over Robinson Creek.

All lanes are open to traffic during nighttime hours and on weekends.

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone. No signed detour is planned. Drivers should expect delays and look for alternate routes.