TRAFFIC ALERT: B Street & Byers Ave. intersection in Joplin CLOSED beginning April 16th

JOPLIN, Mo. — Beginning on April 16th, 2020, construction will begin on the intersection of B Street and Byers Avenue in Joplin to improve the flow of stormwater at the intersection.

The project will begin at 7 A.M., April 16th which will cause a closure of the intersection and possible traffic delays in the area. Construction is expected to last for approximately six weeks, weather permitting.

The project is suppose to improve the flow of stormwater through the intersection and eliminate the long-standing water in the area after rain events.

Work includes installation of a concrete gutter crossing at the intersection, curb and gutter removal and replacement, some sidewalk replacement, and installation of ADA ramps at the four corners of the intersection.

Drivers wanting to head east/west will be detour to A Street or C Street, while drivers traveling north/south will be detour to Moffet Avenue or Pearl Avenue.

B3 Contractors LLC is completing the project and is funded through the Parks and Stormwater Sales Tax, which voters renewed in 2011.

For questions, please contact Public Works at 417-624-0820.