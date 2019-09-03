Three Die in Traffic Accident on I-44

On September 3rd, 2019 at 2:55 P.M. Joplin Police Officers were dispatched to an injury crash on Interstate 44 eastbound lanes mile marker 12.8.

The caller advised a vehicle collided with another in the roadway. Multiple injuries were reported to Joplin Police Dispatch.

At this time three fatalities have been reported and two involved persons are in critical condition. Both vehicles appear to have been traveling eastbound on Interstate 44.

Joplin Police Traffic Division Major Crash Team has responded to the scene to investigate. We ask that travelers find an alternate route while the interstate is closed. No names are being released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.





Traffic is being diverted this afternoon as authorities work to clean up the area and figure out exactly what happened.

The interstate will be closed for several hours this evening.

I-44 Eastbound is shut down at this time. The detour is listed here.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.