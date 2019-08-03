Trade wars impact on local food banks

KANSAS – The impact of trade wars is being felt in local food banks.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is buying up farmers’ goods that might normally have a stronger market. Harvesters provides food for 26 counties in Kansas and Missouri. Last year, it saw over two million pounds of food come into their facilities from the USDA as a result of lack of trading. Harvesters distributes their food including apples, plums, and potatoes to pantries in the communities it serves.

“Fresh produce, frozen pork products, dairy milk, so it’s fresher product, quality, highly nutritious, it’s food that people want and need, so we’re really excited that we can distribute that out through our agency network.” Jessica Kejr, Director of Programs, Harvesters

Even though two million pounds of food might seem like a lot, the organization gave out 52 million pounds of food all together last year, so donations are always welcome.