Trade outlook looking better for farmers

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Local farmers have been following the ongoing tariff war between the Trump Administration and China for months now.

But for the first time in months, help may be on the way.

Carl Burton has been farming and ranching for his entire life in Southwest Missouri.

He’s also the president of the Jasper County Farm Bureau and knows the spiraling trade and tariff battle have been hard for people like him.

But things on that front may finally be getting better.

Carl Burton, President, Jasper County Farm Bureau, said, “We’re kind of optimistic about what’s gonna go on, as far as trickling down to the local farmers, I think it’s gonna be a while before we see anything like that, but I mean we’re hoping and praying for you know the future and get better right a way, right now we’re we’re all hurting out here.”

His optimism stems from the recent signing of the so called, Phase One Trade Deal signed by the United States and China.

It’s designed to put an end to the escalating tariff war between the two countries.

He fells it will benefit all four state farmers whether they grow crops or raise animals.

Richard Staples, Jasper County Rancher, said, “With all the other things Congress has got their fingers in I was concerned it wouldn’t get done with China and I’m happy to see it.”

As part of the deal, China has agreed to buy an additional $200 billion in U.S. goods over the next two years.

The additional purchases will come on top of the 2017 U.S. Export numbers.

Even though he feels it will lead to a hike in grain prices for feeding his cattle, he’s all for it.

“We we need to even our trade deficits with agriculture or anything that we can in my opinion.”