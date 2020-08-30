Tractor Show takes place in Lamar

LAMAR, Mo. — The Lamar Tractor Show still took place despite the poor weather.

Residents were able to come show off their tractors, or view other people’s tractors.

The tractors would typically ride in the parade as well, but were unable to this year due to the parade’s cancellation.

Joe Davis, Memorial Park Volunteer, “It was par for the course this year. Things getting canceled, hurricane like winds in Southwest Missouri. It was bummer because a lot of kids like it, they throw candy, it’s a fun time of the year. I understood why it was cancelled.”

Davis says fewer people showed for this year’s show due to the weather.